El Paso Police release body-cam video from a March 5TH shooting that left one man dead

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The video recently released by El Paso Police show a patrol supervisor approaching a man in a Ford Mustang at a car wash at 5830 Doniphan on March 5th.

The full video was posted to EPPD's Instagram and YouTube pages.

The sergeant was checking on a subject, identified as Michael Estrada, according to police.

In the video you hear the supervisor ask Estrada, "How you doing man?" and "Your car broke down?" Estrada replied "Good and yeah."

The supervisor then asked to see an ID and Estrada said he had one somewhere.

When Estrada was asked by the supervisor if he was armed, he denied having any weapons at first, then became uncooperative. Later Estrada revealed a gun and began to threaten the officer, according to police and the video.

Estrada and the officer can be heard on the video saying:

Officer: "Do me a favor dude can you step out the car for me?

Estrada: "I can't do that."

Estrada: "You need to back bro..."

Officer: "Why do I need to back up?"

Estrada: "Back up you need...back up right now...you need back the "explicative".

Officer: "Relax dude, relax please."

The officer asked Estrada what he had in his hand and pulled his weapon out. The officer asked Estrada several times to relax and to let him see his hands.

About six minutes into the recording, you can see the officer aim his weapon and fire off several rounds. The sergeant called reported shots were fired, and called for first unit to help and for emergency medical services.

The sergeant has been with the department for almost 13 years and assigned to the Westside Regional Command Center.

The shooting is under investigation by both the El Paso Police Department's Crimes Against Person unit, Internal Affairs Shooting Review team, and the Texas Rangers.