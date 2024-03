HORIZON, Texas (KVIA) -- Darrington Road at Gateway West and Temperance will be closed until further notice as the Horizon, Clint, and Socorro Fire Departments fights a structure fire at a recycling plant.

The fire is happening in a plant near Las Colonias at Colonia Morales. It broke out at 11:56 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

No one has been reported injured.

Fire Marshals are on scene investigating. ABC-7 is working to learn more.