ABC-7 First Alert: Winds Impacting Easter and Monday

Good morning and happy Easter! The Easter bunny stopped at my house before I woke up with a delicious basket of treats, and I can't wait to see some of the goodies the bunny brought to you all. Saturday turned out to be not so bad (I'll take it), and the good news is, today isn't looking as bad as it once did.

We are now looking at wind gusts to stay in the 40 mph range, which is an improvement from yesterday's forecast. Still, I wouldn't recommend bringing your gatherings outside for the likelihood of some stronger gusts throughout the afternoon. The grill master can stay outside with safety precautions, and folks may be able to stand outside too, but the decor and any paper plates and other materials will be at risk of flying away. Not a risk worth taking in my opinion!

Clouds will hang around us for today and tomorrow, which brings us a low chance of rain today, but higher tomorrow. Rain chances will increase overnight tonight by tomorrow, giving us a 50/50 shot at seeing some rain! A cold front will be moving through late tonight which will drop down our temperatures by about 10 degrees. From today's highs in the high 70s, to Monday's in the 60s with more wind, you will feel a difference in the air. Rain chances tomorrow will be their highest around the morning hours, with another low chance at night.

By the middle of the week, you'll have cool temperatures, but lower winds which will be enjoyable. Unfortunately, just in time for the weekend, it looks like by Fri/Sat, our winds will pick up again!