Sunland Park residents express anger and frustration with water conditions to local leaders

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Residents in Sunland Park continue to let leaders know they're upset with the water conditions. Many expressed concerns over discolored water and fears for safety if they consume it.

Sunland Park leaders first addressed topics including local businesses and infrastructure, before turning the conversation over to the water conditions.

The meeting was not lead by the Camino Real Regional Utility Authority, but the Interim Director for the utility, Juan Crosby, did address the residents.

Many of those in attendance asked about safety, one woman bringing in a jar of water which appeared to be yellow. The resident, Theresa Rodriguez, told ABC-7 that the water was from two weeks ago.

One of the residents showed ABC-7 the letters they have received recently from CRRUA about the arsenic levels in the water. The letter reads "Camino Real Regional Utility Authority has levels of Arsenic above drinking water standards."

The letter repeatedly writes the situation is not an emergency and states to resident "There is nothing you need to do. You do not need to boil your water or take corrective actions. However, if you have a specific health concerns, consult your doctor."

Sunland Park City Councilman and board member for CRRUA, Alberto Jaramillo, told ABC-7 that if residents are seeing discolored water, they can flush the water for a few minutes and the issues should be resolved.