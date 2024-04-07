Crime Scene Investigators continue looking for evidence in woman’s murder

MESILLA, New Mexico (KVIA) - The Mesilla Marshals Office says they recovered a second spent bullet in the area where a woman was shot and killed on Monday, April 1 in Mesilla, New Mexico.

CSI and Dona Ana County Investigator, Eddie Flores, who is helping with the murder investigation, continued their search for evidence. The bullets will be sent to the New Mexico Department of Public Safety Lab in Santa Fe, New Mexico for testing and processing.

Mesilla Marshals and emergency medical units responded to University avenue and Standford Street in Mesilla on a shots fired call on April 1.

They arrived and found Sheireen Al jibury lying on the side of the road with gunshot wounds and rendered aid, but Al jibury died at the scene.

A witness told investigators she saw Al jibury as she approached her vehicle saying, "I've been shot". Court documents obtained by KVIA state the witness saw the man authorities suspect in the shooting, Oscar Renee Sandoval, chase the Al jibury, pointing a gun towards her and shooting her at least four times.

Sandoval later fled in a dark colored SUV that was later found in Sunland Park, New Mexico.

The Mesilla Marshals Office says they continue to receive reports from the public who say they have seen Sandoval, who continues to evade the authorities.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sandoval is asked to call the Mesilla Marshals Office at (575) 526-4138.