Families attend inauguration of El Paso Science Festival

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Science Festival held its inauguration this weekend with families and guests from the Borderland in attendance.

The two-day event saw exhibits ranging from environmental science, space exploration, physics, and mathematics.

Astronaut Jose Hernandez was a special guest at the event, where he spoke about his inspiring story as a Mexican-American who went from becoming a migrant farm worker to an astronaut.

Hernandez told ABC-7 that speaking at events like these allows him to empower children with similar dreams like his to know that everything is possible despite their background.

“It's very important that they believe education is necessary, but it's also very important for them to see role models that look like them, that talk like them, that have similar socioeconomic upbringing as they did," said Hernandez.