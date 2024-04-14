Skip to Content
El Paso Police investigating man’s death in South-Central El Paso

Published 8:25 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police's Crimes Against Persons Unit is investigating the death of man who was seen walking in and out of traffic, according to an EPPD spokesperson.

The department was called out around 3 p.m. near the intersection of Alameda Avenue and S San Marcial Street.

The man was taken into custody, transported to a local hospital where he later died, according to EPPD.

No information has been released about the man's identity or cause of death at the publishing of this article.

Sam Harasimowicz

Sam Harasimowicz is a reporter, producer and one of the anchors of ABC-7’s weekend evening news programs

