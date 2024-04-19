Skip to Content
Major power outage impacting West El Paso residents

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Some residents in West El Paso are reporting a power outage.

According to the El Paso Electric outage map, 941 customers are currently being impacted. The outage was reported around 11:08 p.m. Thursday.

The outage map also indicates they are working on restoring power.

An official with El Paso Electric said, "Our crews found a burnt wire at one of our substations. This caused outages for approximately 900 customers. Our crews are in the final stages of making the repairs, as they started overnight."

ABC-7 also reached out to the El Paso Independent School District to see if any schools are being impacted. A district spokesperson said no outages are being reported at any campuses. Normal operations will proceed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

