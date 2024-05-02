New interactive mural created to show deported people’s stories

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- This mural was painted and placed under the Paso Del Norte bridge in Downtown Juárez and El Paso to portray the stories of 13 people who have been deported to Mexico.

Dr. Lizbeth De La Cruz Santana is the leader of this project. Born in California and raised in Mexico, she tells ABC-7 that for her it was important to learn everything about her roots and the binational culture of both countries.

Along with several volunteers and members of her team, De La Cruz Santana wanted to showcase the stories of some people out of thousands who have lived the deportation process.

For her, being under the bridge where legal migration happens every day, shows how migrants seek asylum while trying to cross between ports of entry; an illegal way of crossing into the U.S.

This art installation transcends traditional storytelling by integrating QR codes that link people to these 13 people's stories.

Each subject shares their stories of displacement and resilience.

“El Paso del Norte is not just a mural, it’s a movement and a call for empathy, understanding, and meaningful dialogue," De La Cruz Santana told ABC-7.

For De La Cruz Santana, in a world often defined by barriers, this project stands as a testament to the power of storytelling and art in weaving a conversation focused on deportation through migrant knowledge.

ABC-7 will have more details on this recently placed mural in later newscasts.