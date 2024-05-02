Jurors hear closing arguments in landmark case alleging abuse at New Hampshire youth center

BRENTWOOD, N.H. (AP) — Jurors have heard closing arguments in a landmark case seeking to hold the state of New Hampshire accountable for abuse at its youth detention center. David Meehan sued the state in 2020 alleging he was brutally beaten and raped at the Youth Development Center in the 1990s. Since then, 11 former state workers have been arrested. More than 1,100 other former residents have also filed lawsuits alleging abuse spanning six decades. Meehan’s lawyer told jurors Thursday that the state’s clear negligence encouraged pervasive brutality and suggested Meehan deserves at least $200 million. The state’s attorney says there was no culture of abuse and that the case relied on speculation.

