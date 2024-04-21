Skip to Content
El Paso teen wins Congressional App Challenge

Brett Gray
By
New
Published 9:36 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso teenager is making some national attention for her work on a new time management app!

Mia Arreola, a senior at El Paso Texas Online Preparatory School (TOPS), won the Congressional App Challenge for her app 'MyTime,' which she says is intended to help high schoolers manage their time more effectively.

She was recognized last week at the House of Code festival in Washington, D.C., and snapped a photo with Congresswoman Veronica Escobar.

Escobar said in a statement that Arreola quote, "demonstrated her talent and commitment to ensuring students have the resources to focus on their studies."

If you'd like to learn more about Arreola's app, click here.

Top Stories

Jason McNabb

Reporter/Multimedia Journalist & GMEP Weekends co-anchor

