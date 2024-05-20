U.S. Border Patrol celebrates 100 years with Centennial Parade in El Paso

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- The U.S. Border Patrol is marking a century of service with a Centennial Parade in downtown El Paso this weekend on May 25 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. This event celebrates 100 years of dedication to protecting the nation's borders.

El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Scott Good told ABC-7 this is a special event as the U.S. Border Patrol started in El Paso, and this sector celebrate many "firsts."

The event will feature U.S. Border Patrol Pipes and Drums, Color Guard, National Recruiters, and multiple law enforcement agencies. Chief Good emphasizes the importance of local partnerships in El Paso, he says, "A big piece of border security is not only Border Patrol, it’s everybody.”

The community is invited to join in the festivities and learn more about the opportunities within U.S. Borer Patrol. Chief Good notes there will be recruiters on site at the San Jacinto Plaza during the parade celebration. He emphasizes the importance of looking ahead to the future of Border Patrol, saying, “To be a part of border patrol, whether it’s professional staff or border patrol agent, it takes a lot of grit, dedication and vigilance. We see that from the folks that live here in El Paso, and we definitely want to enhance our recruitment efforts here in El Paso, to get more folks who are from here to work for the El Paso sector, where the legend began," says Chief Good.

