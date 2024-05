EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- There was a shooting in Central El Paso this afternoon. El Paso Police say the call came in at 3:11 PM.

This still image from the US-54 at Pershing TXDOT camera shows traffic backup from the closure (Courtesy: TXDOT)

US-54 North at Pershing and US-54 North at Railroad are being shut down right now, according to El Paso Police.

Police have not yet said if there are any reported injuries.

ABC-7 has a crew going to the scene of the shooting. Stand by for more information.