Crime of the Week: Police seek public’s help identifying two men who reportedly used rifle to hold up bar

Published 8:00 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Two men walked into a bar at 5610 El Paso Drive on May 4 just before 3 a.m. armed with a rifle and threatened staff, according to El Paso Police.

Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the police department are asking anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the two robbery suspects to call 915-566-8477 (TIPS).

They are described as Hispanic males aged mid-to-late 20's, average height, and both spoke Spanish.

The first man has a medium build and was last seen wearing a black ski mask, white hooded jacket, and light-colored pants.

The other man was wearing a light-colored hooded jacket and dark gray sweatpants and "skinny".

If you have any information you are asked to call Crime Stoppers of El Paso or you could provide the information online at www.cselpaso.org.

You will remain anonymous and if you tip leads to an arrest, you could receive a cash reward.

Yvonne Suarez

