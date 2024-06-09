Local nonprofits get over $250,000, GECU Foundation presents check

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Nonprofits in El Paso received over a quarter of a million dollars to help boost nonprofits providing critical services to the community.

During the month of May, generous El Pasoans donated almost $136,000 with matching funds pushing the total to $257,880. A dozen nonprofits were selected to receive up to $12,000 in matching funds by the GECU Foundation.

The funds go directly to the nonprofits who assist with hunger relief, transportation and housing assistance to those in need.

“GECU Foundation is thrilled to announce the incredible success of our inaugural Matching May campaign,” said Emmeline Garcia, Executive Director of the GECU Foundation. “Thanks to the generosity of El Pasoans, we were able to raise $257,880 to support local nonprofits addressing critical community needs which will make a significant impact for some on our community. Together, we are creating positive change where it is needed most.”