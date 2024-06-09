Police searching for a hit-and-run driver they say caused a deadly crash

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Crime Stopper of El Paso and El Paso Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the driver of pick up truck they say struck and killed a woman crossing the street.

It happened May 28 just before 10 p.m. at the 6400 block of Doniphan and Borderland in West El Paso.

Police say security cameras show a full-size gray or silver truck as it strikes the women and the driver fleeing northbound on Doniphan.

In the images the truck appears to have a cover on the bed and police say there should be front end damage due to the impact.

Anyone having any information that could lead to the identity of the driver is asked to call Crimes Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-6477 (TIPS) or file a report online at www.cselpaso.org.

Crime Stoppers of El Paso reminds the public you will remain anonymous, and you may qualify to receive a cash reward if the tip leads to an arrest.