How you can help those affected from the Ruidoso Wildfires

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As the South Fork Fire burns homes and businesses in Ruidoso -- and the Salt and Blue 2 Fires continue to burn nearby, El Paso organizations are now finding ways to help.

The Paso del Norte Community Foundation has set up a Wildfire Relief Fund to provide critical support to residents and responders in need.

According to the foundation, the emergency fund will provide financial resources to support immediate and long-term recovery needs for the people, animals, and places affected by the devastating wildfires.

Click here for more information on the emergency fund and how you can help.

Donations are also needed for Capitan Emergency Center and fire crews and evacuees.

They are asking for donations of cases of water and Gatorade, and inexpensive ice chests.

Please bring items Wednesday from 8 am – 3pm to Wyatt Underwood, 705 Texas Ave, El Paso, Texas.

For more information, call 915-485-9100.

The Eastwood High School Trooper Band and Color Guard Boosters are also looking for donations to deliver to Tularosa.

"The community of Ruidoso has always supported our band program and now they need our help. Please donate anything you can and bring it by this Saturday from 7am-9am. We will load up our band trailer and deliver it to the community center in Tularosa," stated their Facebook Page.

It's happening Saturday, June 22, 2024 from 7am - 9am at 2430 Mcrae Blvd: Eastwood Parking Lot

They seek the following items: Bottled Water, Sports Drinks, Snacks, Foot Powder, Work Gloves, Batteries, Flashlights, Socks, Clothing, Boxed And Canned Foods, Toiletries, Etc.

El Paso Short Term Rental Alliance Emergency Accommodation Program has created an Emergency Short Term Accommodation program available for anyone affected by the fires in Ruidoso, New Mexico.

They said their goal is to help those who need accommodations for themselves and their families find available space free of charge from others in El Paso and nearby locations.

If you would like to sign up to help Ruidoso families, click here.