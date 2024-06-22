Permanent Ruidoso residents allowed back into the Village on Monday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The Village of Ruidoso announces that the Mayor and Village Council will allow local, full-time residents back into the village on Monday, June 24.

Only those residents will be given access to return and will need to have proof of residency.

Second home owners are being asked by village leadership to refrain from returning at this time, in order to give permanent residents time to access their properties.

The Village of Ruidoso is asking those permanent resident to bring a week's worth of food and drinking water, since grocery stores may not be fully operational.

The village is currently under a Boil Water Advisory.