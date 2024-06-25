Skip to Content
2-year-old drowns in backyard swimming pool in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A 2-year-old Las Cruces boy drowned in a backyard swimming pool Monday evening. That is according to Las Cruces Police. Investigators are still looking into the drowning to determine the circumstances that led up to the boy's death.

Police say officers and fire personnel were called out to a home on the 1000 block of Second Street around 9:20 PM. The boy's parents found him unresponsive in the pool.

Emergency crews rushed the child to the hospital where he was soon pronounced dead.

