Girls killed in Juarez crash were on their way to pickup Quinceañera dresses

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The three girls killed in a crash in Juarez were heading to pickup dresses for a Quinceañera that was happening this weekend.

Henry Raygoza of El Paso is accused of homicide for causing the crash.

Our news partners at Channel 44 identified the teens as 13-year-old Ashley Daniela, 14-year-old Angelica, and 16-year-old Nemesis Gisel.

Investigators say Raygoza was driving a black jeep that rear-ended a Honda, which then ran over the median, and then went the wrong way on the opposite road.

A semi-truck crashed with the Honda.

Investigators say Raygoza was speeding because he was driving away from another crash nearby.

The three girls who died were in the honda.

Another two people were with them and survived. 15-year-old Helen and her 30-year-old mother Gudalupe remain hospitalized in critical condition.

Channel 44 is reporting Helen's quinceañera was this Saturday and they were driving to pick up dresses in downtown Juarez.

Raygoza is accused of driving intoxicated after testing positive for cocaine.

The crash happened Monday along the road next to the border in Juarez near the Santa Fe bridge.

Raygoza was also taken to the hospital, he is expected to recover.

Family has now started a Gofundme to help with funeral expenses.

"Before taking off, the two younger girls send a selfie photo to their mom stating how happy they were to find dresses for the event and would show her once they arrived. That time never came. Three of them have gone to be with the Lord," stated the fundraising page.

It said the expenses for the funerals have substantially increased, as they ask for help for all 5 family members.

Here is the link to donate.