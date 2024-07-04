Chihuahuas host 2 day Independence celebration

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- The El Paso Chihuahuas kicked off a fun filled 2-day Independence day celebration.The festivities started with the El Paso Chihuahuas vs. Albuquerque Isotopes game at Southwest University Park Wednesday night.

At the game fans got a front row seat to the unveiling of the Stars & Stripes jersey and New Era cap. The team will wear the red, white and blue uniforms exclusively in the two games on July 3rd and July 4th. Jerseys will not be sold in stores but fans can bid on them.

After the July 4th game some jerseys will be auctioned off and the proceeds will go to the El Paso Chihuahuas foundation.Fans who attended the Wednesday night game were able to get their hands on the limited edition patriotic caps for just $10 each. Fans attending the game on Thursday, will have the opportunity to receive a complimentary patriotic cap with the purchase of $100 or more, while supplies last.

Both nights will have what the the Chihuahuas call El Paso’s best postgame Fireworks Spectacular, the show will choreographed to patriotic music. The celebration is sure to be entertaining for the whole family.