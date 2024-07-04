Firework and grilling safety tips for the Fourth of July

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- Happy Fourth of July! As you get ready for your festivities later today, El Paso Fire Department is emphasizing the importance of safety during celebrations involving fireworks and grilling.

As a reminder, fireworks are prohibited within the city limits of El Paso and violators can face a $500 fine. Fireworks allowed in certain areas of the county, such as Horizon, Montana Vista, West Valley, and Canutillo, cannot have sticks or fins. Make sure to check local ordinances before using fireworks in any location.

ABC-7 spoke to Enrique Duenas, Public Affairs Manager for El Paso Fire Department who is urging the community to be careful, “Fireworks are actually dangerous for both the person using them and for the person around them, and for the environment around them,” he says.

El Paso Fire says firework injuries are one of the leading causes of medical emergencies during Fourth of July celebrations. The most common injuries include severe skin burns, eye injuries and hearing loss. Dueñas says children are most often the ones injured, ”Sometimes the children are popping fireworks outside and suddenly the palm tree is on fire and then the fire starts spreading through the house. So we've seen it before. We've seen a lot of children blowing up their own fingers.”

Dueñas strongly recommends going to professional fireworks display, El Paso offers several options, including events at local churches and Ascarate Park.

Grilling is also a popular activity during the Fourth of July, but it comes with its own set of safety concerns. The fire department advises keeping grills at least six to seven feet away from the house, trees, and any overhanging structures to prevent flare-ups from spreading. To avoid accidents, create a child and pet-free zone around the grill.

When you’re done grilling, make sure coals are completely cooled and then wrap them in aluminum before throwing them away, this will prevent any remaining embers from reigniting.

"If you have a grease fire, do not use water, as it can make the fire worse," Dueñas emphasized. "Have a fire extinguisher or a bucket of sand nearby to put out any flames."

Dueñas says if you notice a fire in your grill, and it’s barely starting, if you can turn it off safely, do so. However, if you notice the fire starts spreading, “The best course of action is just to get your family and friends get out of the house, make sure everyone is accounted for and from a safe area dial 911,” he says.