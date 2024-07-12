Socorro residents share thoughts at Arterial 1 project workshop

SOCORRO, Texas (KVIA)-- The city of Socorro's goal for the Arterial 1 project is to connect Socorro Rd. to I-10. The project has 6 alternatives, Victor Reta, Public information office for the city of Socorro says the meeting held on July 11th is to. inform the public of the alternatives the city was has constructed after reviewing previous feedback.

The city held multiple meetings in 2021 with stakeholders and residents, from there they made some adjustments and in today's meeting they presented those changes.

Socorro resident, Lorena Silvertre-Tobias says while residents do understand the need for the infrastructure they don't believe the plan should include the homes of residents.

Silvertre-Tobias says the individuals in the neighborhood are retired elders, primarily Spanish speaking, and have a fixed income. She adds "They have lived there for over 30 years and for them its more than money, they have sentimental value in their property".

The city says no decisions have been made at this time and they will continue to work with the community to identify which alternative is best.

Socorro residents urges other residents to reach out to the city and share their thoughts.

How To Submit a Comment:

Phone: Call and leave a voicemail 915- 201-0811

Email: Arterial@icf.com

The City of Socorro says while comments are always welcome and will be considered, only comments submitted between July 11th - July 13th will be included in the official workshop summary.