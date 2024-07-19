Phone system issues are being addressed by Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility

Doña Ana County, New Mexico (KVIA) - Officials with the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility are working on restoring service to the inmate phone system, after experiencing technical problems Friday.

The SNMCF located in Doña Ana County near Las Cruces. It houses Levels 2, 3, and 4 inmates and was built in the 1980s.

The facility also includes a Restrictive Housing Unit (RHU).

They offer educational programs and reprogramming opportunities for inmates.

SNMCF says they will provide an update when the phones are operational.

This is a developing story and will be updated on-air and online as information becomes available.