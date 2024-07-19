Skip to Content
Top Stories

Phone system issues are being addressed by Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility

Yvonne Suarez
By
New
Published 7:46 PM

Doña Ana County, New Mexico (KVIA) - Officials with the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility are working on restoring service to the inmate phone system, after experiencing technical problems Friday.

The SNMCF located in Doña Ana County near Las Cruces. It houses Levels 2, 3, and 4 inmates and was built in the 1980s.

The facility also includes a Restrictive Housing Unit (RHU).

They offer educational programs and reprogramming opportunities for inmates. 

SNMCF says they will provide an update when the phones are operational.

This is a developing story and will be updated on-air and online as information becomes available.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Yvonne Suarez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content