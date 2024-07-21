Skip to Content
Police say pedestrian dies in crash, another suffers injuries

Published 11:28 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - An elderly man died after a crash in East El Paso Sunday morning, according to police.

El Paso Police received a call of a collision involving a pedestrian about 8:45 a.m. at the 11800 block of Pueblo Lindo.

One other person was injured in the crash and was taken to an area hospital for treatment, no word on his condition or extent of his injuries.

The El Paso Special Traffic Investigations Unit are trying to determine what caused the crash.

Yvonne Suarez

