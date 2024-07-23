Pedestrian injured in motor vehicle collision in Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has reported one person was injured as a result of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian Tuesday morning at the intersection of Las Pompas Rd. and Zacatal Dr., south of San Elizario in the Lower Valley.

The crash happened around 8:15 AM, with one person taken to Del Sol Medical Center for further evaluation, according to a Sheriff's spokesperson.

The intersection is closed until further notice as special traffic investigators and the crime scene unit were investigating the scene.

ABC-7 has crews on the was to the crash site, and will have more updates online and on ABC-7 at noon.