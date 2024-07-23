Skip to Content
San Elizario ISD welcomes students back-to-school

SAN ELIZARIO, TX (KVIA) -- San Elizario Independent School District is buzzing with excitement as students return to the classroom today. After a summer break, students and teachers are eager to start the new academic year with fresh energy and enthusiasm.

Superintendent Dr. Jeannie Meza-Chavez is ready to welcome the students for the new school year.

Tune into Good Morning El Paso for live coverage of the first day of school preparations, live interviews with Dr. Meza-Chavez and a look inside all the new initiatives. 

Isabella Martinez

