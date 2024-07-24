Las Cruces Public Schools begin new year with attendance focus

LAS CRUCES, NM (KVIA) -- Las Cruces public schools welcomed students back on Monday, marking the start of the second year with a year-round schedule. Superintendent Ignacio Ruiz told ABC-7 the district had a smooth transition as students returned to class, many with first-day jitters but overall excitement.

Ruiz says the year-round schedule, now in its second full year, is receiving positive feedback from both the community and staff, “A lot of our teachers, you know, like the calendar, like the breaks in between. And so I think this year was a little bit, you know, people are more used to it.” Ruiz says the district will review the calendar later this year to consider any necessary adjustments such as tweaking some of the intercessions.

The district is also emphasizing the importance of regular attendance this school year. “The data shows when kids are in school, it sets them up for success,” Ruiz said. “We're going to ramp up our efforts with mentors that we saw last year. We saw a difference in our kiddos that had mentorship throughout the year. Their attendance really improved. And so we are going to increase that.”

