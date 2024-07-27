Exploring educational opportunities at HOME

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The El Paso Community College partnered with Housing Opportunities and Management Enterprises or HOME to provide information on higher education programs available at the college.

"We always want to build the future for our residents, encourage them, and ensure them that they have the tools that they need to continue with their future and their education," said Pamela Soto, a spokeswoman with HOME.

Parents and their students were able to learn about financial aid, speak with program coordinators and learn about applying for those programs.