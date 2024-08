EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - A shooting in far East El Paso results send one person to an area hospital according to El Paso Police.

It happened about 9:44 p.m. Friday at the 12600 block of Montana.

No details on the severity of the injuries was provided by El Paso Police, as they continue to investigate.

This is a developing story and will be updated on-air and online as information becomes available.