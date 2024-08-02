Two boys found with handguns on Organ Mountain High School campus

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Two 15-year-olds were taken into custody after Las Cruces Police officials say they were found with guns at Organ Mountain High School Thursday morning.

The school was placed under a short shelter in place order while police searched for the teens. Officials say officers found one handgun on each of the students.

Both boys were charged with unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon on a school premises and unlawful possession of a handgun by a person under the age of 19. They booked them into the juvenile section of the Dona Ana County Detention Center.

"Task Force Officers with the FBI Safe Streets Gang Task Force will be pursuing federal prosecution on both subjects in reference to firearms violations and narcotics trafficking," a LCPD spokesperson explained.