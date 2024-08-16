ABC-7 First Alert: Heat Advisory as we approach record breaking heat

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are under an ABC-7 First Alert for the heat. We are trending warmer and getting near record breaking heat potential.

Temperatures today are expected to reach the lo 100s. El Paso is expected to reach 105, Las Cruces is expecting to reach 102.

Saturday temperatures are expected to be near record as well.

Practice heat safety make sure to keep water handy, and take breaks to cool down as you head out for your weekend plans!

Rain chances are still lingering at 10%.