El Paso dog by the name of Mario Kart is looking for help in getting to his fur-ever home

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso dog by the name of Mario Kart needs your help in getting to his fur-ever home! Mario Kart, a 2-year-old poodle mix, was hit by a car and left untreated. With the help of Laws N Paws, Mario Kart was able to recover after intensive surgery, medical care, and a custom wheelchair.

Due to being hit by a car, Mario Kart is now partially paralyzed. But that doesn't stop him from being a joyful, compassionate dog.

Mario Kart has been matched with a home in Spokane, Washington. That's over 1,500 miles away from El Paso. Mario Kart has quite the journey ahead of him before he can rest with his new family.

Mario Kart's vet tech from East El Paso Animal Hospital will be accompanying him on the journey to Spokane, and Laws N Paws is asking for your help in covering travel expenses. Laws N Paws says your donation will help cover the cost of rental cars, gas, hotels, and food. Mario Kart and his vet tech will be going from El Paso to Salt Lake City to Spokane.

If you would like to donate, click here.