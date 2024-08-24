Skip to Content
Maintenance upgrades closes natatorium temporarily according to City Parks and Rec

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The Westside Natatorium will close starting Monday, August 26 for needed maintenance.

The City's Parks and Recreation Department announced Saturday the plan to temporarily close the facility in order for their crews to safely replace the lighting system.

The department says the work includes the installation of 76 overhead light fixtures.

The temporary closure is expected to last two weeks, with the facility expected to reopen on September 6. 

The city says these upgrades will improve the swimming pool environment for users.

While the westside natatorium is closed, residents can use the nearby Pat O’Rourke aquatic center-- the Memorial aquatic center or any of the other city operated aquatic centers.

