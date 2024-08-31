Police look for suspects in drive-by shooting at Cougar Park

SOCORRO, Texas (KVIA) - Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the Socorro Police Department are asking the community for help in identifying the persons involving in a shooting at a park back in June.

This week's Crime of the Week is a shooting that injured a man. It happened on June 20 after 11 p.m. at Cougar Park in Socorro.

Officers responded to a shots fired call and found a man with gunshot wounds.

Witnesses told police occupants in two different vehicles fired handguns from inside their vehicles at the man who had entered the park with his family.

Police also discovered the drivers of the two vehicles were driving recklessly inside the park and that several shots were fired.

The vehicles fled the scene heading towards El Paso, according to police reports.

The first vehicle is described as a gray Dodge Charger. The other vehicle is described as a maroon Nissan sedan.

Pictures of both vehicles were found by police

Anyone with information that could lead to the identity and arrest of the suspected shooters are asked to call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477(TIPS) or online at www.cselpaso.org.

Crime Stoppers of El Paso reminds the community you will remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a reward.