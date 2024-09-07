Bike safety class for children hosted by the city

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Dozens of area children learned how to properly ride a bicycle during the City of El Paso's Bike Safety event in Northeast El Paso Saturday morning.

Certified cycling instructors taught classes for children of all ages and put them through courses and stations to teach them the importance of wearing proper safety gear and obeying the laws of the road.

A bike maintenance station was also available for parents and their children to get their bikes inspected and repaired.

Injury prevention specialists showed riders and their parents the proper way to put on safety equipment like elbow pads and helmets

The event was part of the City of El Paso's efforts to enhance the quality of life for the community.