Hearing set for accused El Paso Walmart shooter amid allegations of prosecutorial misconduct

Published 5:49 AM

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- A hearing is scheduled for today in the case against Patrick Crusius, the accused gunman in the 2019 Walmart mass shooting that killed 23 people. Crusius is set to appear in state court for the first time since his arraignment in 2019.

Defense attorneys for Crusius have filed a motion seeking the dismissal of charges or the removal of the death penalty as a possible punishment. They argue that repeated misconduct by the El Paso District Attorney's Office has violated Crusius’ rights. The allegations involve multiple administrations, including improper contact with witnesses, violations of a court-ordered gag order, and suppression of evidence favorable to the defense.

Prosecutors have not yet responded to the defense’s claims in court.

Crusius has already been sentenced to 90 consecutive life terms in federal prison after pleading guilty to hate crimes and weapons charges. 

During today’s hearing District Judge Sam Medrano is expected to address these new allegations and set a timeline for the state trial.

Isabella Martinez

