Over 450 firearms collected during the El Paso County’s Gun Buyback event

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The second annual gun buyback event at the El Paso County Coliseum quickly collected over 450 guns and rifles Saturday morning.

The El Paso County hosted the buyback to reduce the number of firearms in the community, according to organizers. They say the program helps to prevent gun violence.

Residents turned in unwanted firearms anonymously and received a prepaid Mastercard gift card.

SWAT members secured the weapons before county employees processed the firearms and provided the gift cards.

Non-functioning firearms, rifles, shotguns, handguns, and assault rifles were accepted at the event. Organizers also took in ammunition.

Ghost guns were not accepted.

All firearms collected Saturday are destroyed per county and federal guidelines, according to organizers.

Nearly 500 firearms were collected back in October 2023 during their first event.