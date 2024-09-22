Skip to Content
Top Stories

Multiple people seriously injured in car crash near U.S./Mexico Border

TXDOT
By
New
Published 4:32 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Four people have been injured in a car crash, two seriously, near the U.S./Mexico Border Sunday afternoon according to fire dispatch officials.

The crash happened at 2:16 p.m. on eastbound Loop 375 near Porfirio Diaz.

Fire dispatch officials say an initial report called the crash a "head-on" crash, and TXDOT cameras pointed at the crash site show a car turned the other way.

They add four people were taken to the hospital, with two of them suffering serious injuries.

The other two received minor injuries.

This is still a developing story.

Stay tuned both on-air and online at KVIA.com for the latest information as soon as we have it.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jason McNabb

Reporter/Multimedia Journalist & ABC-7 Weekend Primetime Anchor

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content