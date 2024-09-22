Multiple people seriously injured in car crash near U.S./Mexico Border

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Four people have been injured in a car crash, two seriously, near the U.S./Mexico Border Sunday afternoon according to fire dispatch officials.

The crash happened at 2:16 p.m. on eastbound Loop 375 near Porfirio Diaz.

Fire dispatch officials say an initial report called the crash a "head-on" crash, and TXDOT cameras pointed at the crash site show a car turned the other way.

They add four people were taken to the hospital, with two of them suffering serious injuries.

The other two received minor injuries.

This is still a developing story.

