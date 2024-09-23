GSA advances modernization plans for Bridge of the Americas, asking for public input

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) —The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) has entered a new phase for the Bridge of the Americas modernization project. This phase includes a 45-day public comment period.

This comes after the GSA released a draft Environmental Impact Statement which examines the social, economic, and environmental impacts of potential upgrades to the port of entry.

The three remaining alternatives include modernizing the bridge for all traffic, eliminating commercial cargo traffic, or making no changes at all.

The GSA says their preferred option is to eliminate commercial cargo traffic at the bridge. This aligns with long expressed concerns from the surrounding neighborhood, including the advocacy group Familias Unidas del Chamizal, which has raised concerns over the health effects of heavy commercial traffic.

Congresswoman Veronica Escobar has voiced her support for the GSA’s recommendation, "We would not have supported the removal of commercial traffic if other land ports of entry in our region could not absorb the commercial traffic that will no longer go through the Bridge of the Americas," Escobar said during a press conference Friday.

Escobar also acknowledged that while the elimination of commercial traffic may be welcomed by some, others may have concerns about the changes. She emphasized that commercial traffic will be rerouted during construction, which is expected to begin in late 2026.

The GSA is encouraging community members to provide feedback on the proposal. Public comments can be submitted until November 4.

Email: BOTA.nepacomments@gsa.gov. Must include “BOTA LPOE Draft EIS” in the subject line.

Mail: U.S. General Services Administration Attention: Karla Carmichael, NEPA Program Manager 819 Taylor St, Room 12-B Fort Worth, TX 76102

Comments must be received by Nov. 4, 2024, at 11.59 p.m. CST to be considered by GSA.