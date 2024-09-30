24-year-old in ATV rollover accident pronounced dead

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- 24-year-old, Dianelys Crespo Gonzalez was pronounced dead this morning, Sept. 30 according to an El Paso County Sheriff report. Crespo Gonzalez was riding in an ATV when it rolled over officials said.

El Paso County Sheriff were dispatched to a single motor vehicle accident rollover Sunday night, Sept. 29, at approximately 10:37 pm.

"Upon arrival, the Deputies, along with first responders, found a 24-year-old female with serious injuries," according to the El Paso County Sheriff report.

The Red Sands area has been secured and Special Traffic Investigators were requested. The investigation is still ongoing.