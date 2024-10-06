Skip to Content
Police look for truck driver that hit a motorcycle rider and fled the scene

Published 6:58 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Police are asking the community for help in finding the driver of a semi-truck they say killed a man on I-10 East near Airway on Sept. 8.

Special Traffic Investigators say Ricardo Cuellar was riding a motorcycle eastbound on I-10 when he hit the back of a car causing him to be thrown from the motorcycle.

A semi then struck Cuellar as he lay on the ground and fled the scene.

Police say Cuellar was hit by several other vehicles and those drivers remained at the scene.

If you have any information on the identity of the semi-truck driver or their whereabouts you are asked to call Crime Stoppers of El Paso.

You can remain anonymous by calling 915-566-8477 or providing your tip online at www.cselpaso.org.

Jason McNabb

Reporter/Multimedia Journalist & ABC-7 Weekend Primetime Anchor

