Water main break causes sink hole, damages car

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 10:01 PM
Published 10:12 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Water says an eight inch main break caused the pavement to open up and lead to a sink hole.

It happened about 6:30 a.m. Saturday at the 200 block of John Andreas Drive near Ysleta Middle School in the Lower Valley.

A spokeswoman for the utility says crews were dispatched to repair the water line and restore water to area residents that were impacted by the main break.

Video on social media platforms shows red sedan stuck in the sinkhole.

No injuries were reported and so far no word on what lead to the water main break.

Brianna Perez

