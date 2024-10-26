Hundreds enjoy Sparky’s Spooktacular

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Hundreds of El Paso area children and their parents had an opportunity to meet members of the El Paso Fire Department and learn how firefighters and other staff keep the city safe year round.

The El Paso Fire Department held their annual Sparky's Spooktacular at the Fire Academy at Ascarate Park Saturday morning.

Children and their parents enjoyed playing games, like fire-themed loteria and win prizes and candy.

"So things like these are a great opportunity for the community to come out and actually get to meet and greet some firefighters and some of the other fire department staff, some of the civilians and we also have some of the 911 communicators, so it's an opportunity for people to get to interact on a more common basis getting candy and trick-o-treating and playing games and getting to know the community," said Nina Brack, El Paso Fire Department Public Information Officer.

Children dressed in their favorite costumes also competed for prizes.

Evan Deck and Celeste Deck who attended this year's event said, "It's awesome! It's awesome, we love it! What's your favorite part? 'The candy!'".

There was also a not-so-spooky haunted house that delighted the children.

"The blood was coming off his face, the ghost face mask, the blood was like on the cord then it just came off," Evan said.

For some the anticipation of their favorite holiday was reinforced by the activities.

"It's great Halloween is coming since it's October, Halloween is coming up on October 31st and I can't wait to go Trick-O-Treating from house to house," said Darrian Noel.

Sparky's Spooktacular offered more than just candy and games, there were safety lessons too.

"You can build your own smoke alarms, we are teaching kids about fire safety," said Brack.

And the children agreed, "It's really good! Really good, it's very fun," said Montserrat and Camila who attended the event.