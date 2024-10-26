National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, DEA and local agencies dispose of medication

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The U. S. Drug Enforcement Administration of El Paso, El Paso County Constable's Office Precinct 4, and Las Palmas Del Sol Medical Center joined forces Saturday to take prescription medication from El Paso area residents for proper disposal.

"There's proper disposal so that the medication that is at people's residences isn't readily available to children (:27) so that it's not improperly used," said Sgt. Noe Juarez with the El Paso County Constable's Office, Pct. 4.

The event is part of the DEA's mission to ensure the safety and health of the public and offer a easy and safe place for unused, expired, or other medication.

The DEA says it is just one of the ways to prevent misuse or overdoses from occurring.

There were several types of medication that were accepted throughout the city's various collection sites.

"It's prescription medicine or medication, ointments, any types of liquids, pet medication any types of lotions, ointments," said Sgt. Juarez.

The event is held twice a year, but there are year-round collection sites that are authorized to take in medication. For more information on these location you can go to https://www.dea.gov/takebackday