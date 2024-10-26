Skip to Content
Police ask the public for help finding jugging suspects

Published 1:53 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The El Paso Police Department continues to look for the people involved in jugging incidents at local banks.

Police say a victim was followed to the Walmart at 10727 Gateway West after withdrawing money from the Chase Bank on Lee Trevino just before 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3.

Investigators say a man broke the driver's side window to break into the car and took the money.

Police say he was later seen getting into a red Hyundai Kona and drove off with an accomplice.

A convenience store surveillance camera recorded one of the men before the incident took place.

Police say this is just one of the many cases that have been reported where victims are followed after withdrawing money and had their vehicles broken into.

Crime Stoppers of El Paso is asking anyone with information to call 915-566-8477 or online at www.cselpaso.org. You will remain anonymous and you may qualify for a cash reward if the information you provide leads to an arrest.

Yvonne Suarez

