Pets enjoy the sun at the La Vina Annual Howl-O-Wine Dog Walk

10:48 PM
CHAMBERINO, New Mexico (KVIA) - Pets and their owners donned their favorite costumes and took a walk along the vineyards at La Vina Winery in La Union Sunday afternoon.

There was music, food, contests, and pet goodies for all those in attendance.

The dog walk was the perfect time for pets to show off their costumes and win prizes.

"We dressed our dog up as Snoop Dogg, so it was a fun time, let him socialize with everyone!" said Kayla Butler.

The walk was a leisurely one-milk walk through the "Boo-Tiful" grounds which helped both pet owners and their fur babies get some steps in their daily routine.

Jason McNabb

Reporter/Multimedia Journalist

