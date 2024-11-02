Skip to Content
Train collides with truck, 1 with serious injuries

Published 3:41 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Police are at the site of a collision between a train and a vehicle in El Paso's lower valley.

It happened about 2:30 p.m. Saturday at New Haven and Roseway.

Witnesses at the scene tell ABC 7 one person was injured and taken by ambulance.

An El Paso Fire Department spokesman confirmed one person was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No word yet on the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated on-air and online as information becomes available.

Yvonne Suarez

