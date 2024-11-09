Skip to Content
Top Stories

EPCC set to compete at NJCAA National Championships

Slide EPCC Image
EPCC Men Jog on the National Championship Course in Richmond, Virginia
Slide EPCC Image 2
EPCC Women's Cross Country Team Smiles at the Start of a Training Run
EPCC Coach Felix Hinojosa Speaks to the Men's Team Before Training
EPCC
EPCC Coach Felix Hinojosa Speaks to the Men's Team Before Training
By
New
Published 2:26 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Community College Men's and Women's Cross Country teams are set to compete in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division 1 National Championships in Richmond, Virginia.

The Cross-Country race will take place this Saturday at Pole Green Park, while the Half Marathon will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at Dorey Park.

The EPCC Men's team are the 2024 Region V Champions, placing four runners in the top ten, ranking 3rd in the nation. The EPCC Women's team finished second, ranking 12th in the nation.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Yvonne Suarez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content