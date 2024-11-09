EPCC set to compete at NJCAA National Championships

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Community College Men's and Women's Cross Country teams are set to compete in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division 1 National Championships in Richmond, Virginia.

The Cross-Country race will take place this Saturday at Pole Green Park, while the Half Marathon will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at Dorey Park.

The EPCC Men's team are the 2024 Region V Champions, placing four runners in the top ten, ranking 3rd in the nation. The EPCC Women's team finished second, ranking 12th in the nation.