El Paso community invited to explore historical model trains this weekend!

Published 4:47 AM

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- El Paso families have one last chance to experience the intricate world of model trains this Sunday, November 17. El Paso’s Model Railroad and Historical Association is hosting their annual open house featuring detailed train displays, hands-on activities, and fun for all ages.  

The open house will be at the El Paso Model Railroad Train House, 6335 Vaughn Court, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. 

Tune Good Morning El Paso this morning to learn more and for a closer look at the displays.

Isabella Martinez

